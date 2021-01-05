Brandon Cooper and Scott Twine among five loanees leaving Newport
Newport have been dealt a double blow after key duo Brandon Cooper and Scott Twine were recalled from their loan spells.
Both players return to their parent clubs earlier than expected having impressed with the Exiles.
Cooper was on a season-long loan from Swansea but will now head back to the Liberty Stadium following injuries to fellow defenders Ryan Bennett, Kyle Naughton and Joel Latibeaudiere.
Swindon striker Twine leaves Rodney Parade having scored six Sky Bet League Two goals in 18 starts.
Aaron Lewis, Bradley Webb and Saikou Janneh have also left Newport after loan spells, although the trio have struggled for game time.
A statement said: “We would like to thank all of the players for their efforts during their time at the club and wish them the best for the future.”
Newport later announced the arrival of striker Owen Windsor on loan from West Brom until the end of the season.
He told the club’s website: “I’m really excited to get going. It was a good first half of the season for me when I was on loan at Grimsby, but I’m ready for a new challenge and want to help the club achieve what they want to this season.
“I like the style that they play and I think that it will get the best out of me.”