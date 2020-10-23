Bradford wait on Bryce Hosannah fitness for Newport visit
Bradford right-back Bryce Hosannah is a major doubt for their Sky Bet League Two match against Newport.
Hosannah picked up a knock in the midweek draw against Walsall and Bantams boss Stuart McCall admitted it is unlikely the defender will be available on Saturday.
Reece Staunton has recovered from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for Bradford’s last two games.
However, Zeli Ismail and Gareth Evans are still absent because of hamstring injuries while Levi Sutton is also unavailable.
Newport have no new injury concerns and could include four former Bradford players in their line-up.
Jamie Devitt, Jamie Proctor, Kevin Ellison and Matty Dolan are all pushing for a starting berth against their old club.
Exiles boss Michael Flynn could shuffle his line-up ahead of a busy few weeks, with new signings Devitt, Proctor and Aaron Lewis all pushing for their club debuts.
Padraig Amond will be hoping to be recalled in attack after he was dropped to the bench for the last two matches.