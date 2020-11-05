Bradford set to make changes for FA Cup first round trip to Tonbridge

Bradford boss Stuart McCall could make changes for the trip to Tonbridge - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
13:38pm, Thu 05 Nov 2020
A mounting injury list will force Bradford boss Stuart McCall to make changes for his side’s FA Cup first round trip to Tonbridge

The Bantams’ midweek win over Southend came at a price as Clayton Donaldson limped off with a groin injury which is set to keep him out of the trip to Kent.

Defender Paudie O’Connor is expected to be passed fit despite picking up a head gash in the same game, while Lee Novak (calf) and Gareth Evans (hamstring) are closing in on a return.

However, midfielder Levi Sutton serves the second match of his three-game ban, while Zeli Ismail is expected to miss out again with a hamstring injury.

The Angels, who play in National League South, thrashed Taunton Town 5-0 to book their place in the main draw for the first time in 48 years.

