Bradford lose Reece Staunton to three-month injury lay-off

Bradford defender Reece Staunton will miss up to 12 weeks with a hamstring injury.
By NewsChain Sport
13:07pm, Mon 30 Nov 2020
Bradford will be without Reece Staunton for at least three months after he suffered a hamstring injury last week.

The 18-year-old defender was forced off early in the second half of Bradford’s 1-0 defeat at Sky Bet League Two rivals Leyton Orient.

Staunton will now see a specialist for further assessment after initial tests confirmed a high-grade tear to his hamstring.

He made his league debut for the Bantams in 2018 but only established himself in the team this season – although he now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

