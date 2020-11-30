Bradford lose Reece Staunton to three-month injury lay-off
13:07pm, Mon 30 Nov 2020
Bradford will be without Reece Staunton for at least three months after he suffered a hamstring injury last week.
The 18-year-old defender was forced off early in the second half of Bradford’s 1-0 defeat at Sky Bet League Two rivals Leyton Orient.
Staunton will now see a specialist for further assessment after initial tests confirmed a high-grade tear to his hamstring.
He made his league debut for the Bantams in 2018 but only established himself in the team this season – although he now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.