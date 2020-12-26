Bradford extend winning run with Tranmere triumph

Lee Novak scored Bradford's winner at Tranmere
Lee Novak scored Bradford's winner at Tranmere (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:34pm, Sat 26 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Bradford won for the third time in a row under caretaker manager Mark Trueman after beating Tranmere 1-0 at Prenton Park.

Lee Novak’s second-half goal proved the difference between the sides as Bradford continue to edge closer to mid-table safety in League Two.

Former Bradford striker James Vaughan set up a great chance for the hosts to score after seven minutes.

His flick-on caused confusion in the defence, allowing Corey Blackett-Taylor to poke the loose ball past goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell but wide of the post.

O’Donnell was also called upon to deal with shots from Calum MacDonald and Danny Lloyd as Tranmere applied the pressure in front of a socially-distanced home crowd.

Novak jabbed wide from Billy Clarke’s cross for Bradford but their biggest scoring threat in the first half came from two long shots by defender Connor Wood.

Gareth Evans was denied by goalkeeper Scott Davies early in the second half before Bradford took the lead after 62 minutes.

Levi Sutton made a powerful run to the line and crossed for Novak to head his seventh goal of the season.

O’Donnell denied Vaughan an equaliser with a full-length diving stop 12 minutes from time.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Tranmere

PA