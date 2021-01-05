Bradford captain Richard O’Donnell ‘gutted’ about thigh injury layoff
Bradford have revealed captain Richard O’Donnell is set to be sidelined for up to three months with a torn thigh.
The 32-year-old missed the Bantams’ last Sky Bet League Two match at home to Port Vale, and was assessed by a specialist on Monday to determine the extent of his injury.
“It is very disappointing to have been ruled out, particularly given the form we are currently on and how much we are all enjoying our football,” O’Donnell told Bradford’s official website.
“I am gutted to not be able to help the team continue picking up points, but will be doing everything I can to support the boys while unable to play.
“I would like to thank everyone for the many well wishes I have received over the past week or so, and am working hard to be back in contention as soon as possible.”
Bradford – 18th in the table but unbeaten in five matches – expect defenders Bryce Hosannah and Reece Staunton to return to training from February after their respective battles with hamstring problems.
Midfielder Zeli Ismail continues his own rehabilitation following surgery on a hamstring injury and is around 12 weeks away from being back in contention.