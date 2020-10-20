Bradford battle back to secure point against Walsall
Substitute Billy Clarke earned Bradford a 1-1 home draw against Walsall with a second-half equaliser from the penalty spot
The result – Walsall’s fifth draw in seven matches – preserves their unbeaten record.
The visitors went ahead in the 23rd minute with a superb goal by George Nurse, who took a pass from Liam Kinsella before scoring with a 25-yard left-foot shot which flew into the far corner of the net giving keeper Richard O’Donnell no chance to save.
The visitors came close to adding a second goal three minutes later, but O’Donnell managed to block leading scorer Elijah Adebayo’s close-range shot.
Bradford created few chances in the first half but threatened more after the break and defender Anthony O’ Connor missed a good chance to equalise in the 49th minute when he headed wide from close range following Connor Wood’s corner.
Walsall keeper Liam Roberts made a brilliant diving save to keep out Clayton Donaldson’s fierce right foot, 20-yard shot in the 62nd minute after striking partner Lee Novak laid the ball into his path and from the ensuing corner Novak saw his close-range header held by Roberts.
Bradford gained the equaliser their second half pressure deserved when they were awarded a penalty in the 76th minute after Wood was fouled by Roberts and Clarke scored from the spot.