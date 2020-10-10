Brace for academy graduate Luke Rawson as Chesterfield thrash Woking
Luke Rawson netted his maiden goals for boyhood club Chesterfield in a 4-0 home win over Woking in the National League.
The 19-year-old, who came through the club’s academy, smashed home the loose ball six minutes from time having stepped off the bench with around 20 minutes left.
He then doubled his tally in the 90th minute with a curling effort into the bottom corner after Alex Kiwomya (87) grabbed a third with a close-range finish.
Tom Denton had given the Spireites a fourth-minute lead, heading in Jordan Cropper’s long throw for his second goal in as many games
Chesterfield goalkeeper Kyle Letheren produced a stunning save to deny Kane Ferdinand an equaliser just before half-time.
He also thwarted Jack Cook after the break before Woking goalkeeper Craig Ross made a fine stop from Kiwomya moments before Rawson struck the crucial second goal.