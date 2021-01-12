Bournemouth midfielder Kyle Taylor extends loan spell at Southend
Kyle Taylor has extended his loan spell with Southend until the end of the 2020-21 season.
Taylor joined the League Two side in September from parent club Bournemouth on a deal initially due to end on January 11.
Those terms have now been extended to the close of current campaign, with the midfielder having made 12 appearances since joining Mark Molesley’s squad.
“I’ve enjoyed the first half of the season and the team is getting a lot stronger, which we’ve seen in the results,” he told Southend’s website.
“So hopefully I can keep helping the team as much as I can and I’m delighted to sign an extension.
“I’ve come here to play games and help the team and I’ve loved every minute. It’s just about keeping fit now and helping as much as I can.”
Molesley added: “He’s an exciting player, a very talented player and one we know well.
“We’re looking for that consistency on the pitch but also that consistency throughout the game, that will be his next challenge. To keep showcasing his talent on a regular basis.”