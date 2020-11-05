Bournemouth link up with Slovenian champions NK Celje
Bournemouth have created a ‘cooperation’ with Slovenian PrvaLiga champions NK Celje.
The Cherries are rebuilding following relegation from the Premier League last season.
New boss Jason Tindall has guided the team to fifth place as they look to stay in the promotion shake-up.
Bournemouth hope the expansion of the club’s “global network” will help with regular dialogue between the two teams as they “share practices of the past seven years playing in the top two divisions of English football”.
Last season, NK Celje lifted the PrvaLiga title for the first time last season, which saw them take part in the qualifying rounds for the Champions League and Europa League.