Bournemouth could hand debut to new signing Rodrigo Riquelme when they host QPR
Bournemouth could hand a debut to new signing Rodrigo Riquelme when they host QPR in the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday.
The 20-year-old winger joined the Cherries from Atletico Madrid on Wednesday and is already accustomed to English football having spent time in September training with Reading.
Bournemouth’s Chris Mepham is likely to return fully fit from international duty, despite missing his side’s game against Ireland on Sunday through injury, but he was able to get through 90 minutes on Wednesday.
Bournemouth have started the season well, and Jason Tindall will be hoping their unbeaten start to the season continues against QPR.
QPR manager Mark Warburton will include Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes in his squad for the trip to the south coast.
Dykes scored one goal and claimed one assist on international duty, and is expected to be available subject to a negative result in his most recent Covid test.
However Dykes and the other international players could start from the bench to reduce fatigue ahead of a busy schedule.
QPR will be hoping for a good result against Bournemouth as they head into a run of seven games in just three weeks.