Boro waiting on Chuba Akpom

Chuba Akpom has tested negative for Covid-19
Chuba Akpom has tested negative for Covid-19 - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
12:19pm, Fri 30 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Chuba Akpom will be assessed by Middlesbrough’s medics ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash with Nottingham Forest.

Striker Akpom missed Boro’s 2-0 win over Coventry on Tuesday through illness, but has since returned a negative Covid-19 test.

Neil Warnock has a largely fit squad to select from otherwise, with Boro keen to extend their seven-match unbeaten league run.

Defender Grant Hall is still battling a calf problem and striker Ashley Fletcher has a hamstring issue.

Midfielder Harry Arter could miss out for Forest due to an ankle problem, with striker Lewis Grabban also a doubt with a hip issue.

Joe Worrall remains sidelined with a broken foot, while fellow defender Tyler Blackett has an unspecified injury.

Midfielder Fouad Bachirou must continue to wait for his Forest debut due to his ongoing hamstring concern.

Defender Nicholas Ioannou remains suspended and will miss the Riverside Stadium trip.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Middlesbrough

Preview

PA