Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard relishing Millwall showdown

Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard set his sights on shocking Millwall after a 3-0 win at Canvey Island sealed an FA Cup third-round clash with the Lions.

Kabongo Tshimanga fired home the opener after eight minutes with a low, left-footed shot from 18 yards and Boreham made it two in the 28th minute when Kane Smith burst into the penalty area before his effort was deflected into the back of the net by Mason Hall.

Matt Rhead completed the scoring with a firm header seven minutes from time.

“The whole thing has been about getting to the third round and I’m absolutely buzzing,” said Garrard.

“We have the chance to pit our wits against Millwall and now we have the chance to cause an upset.”

Canvey Island manager Mark Bentley said he was “really proud” of his players.

The eighth-tier side were the lowest-ranked team left in the competition

“I’m really proud and I thought we did alright tonight too,” said Bentley.

“We huffed and puffed. Did we create enough? No. Were they physically better? Yes.

“I thought we did really well, but goals win games and we didn’t create enough.”

Boreham would have won by a far greater margin had it not been for Canvey goalkeeper Bobby Mason, who made a string of fine saves.

And Mason was delighted with his display.

“It felt like it was shot after shot after shot, but we just had to deal it,” he said.

“My own display didn’t start too well, but I put in a display which is up there with some of the best if I’m honest.”