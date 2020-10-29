Bongani Zungu got up to speed with Rangers during two-week quarantine

Bongani Zungu has revealed how he got up to speed on Rangers as he quarantined following his loan move from French side Amiens.

The South Africa international had two weeks alone in a Glasgow hotel before his first training session with his new team-mates on Wednesday, ahead of the Europa League tie against Lech Poznan at Ibrox.

Zungu, 28, is unlikely to start against the Polish club on Thursday but is glad to get his Rangers career up and running.

He said: “The two weeks was OK, the club helped me to really get things done.

“They provided me with training equipment and some programmes on what to do. It’s been tough because I couldn’t go outside.

“But they made things quite easy for me and I could train indoors, go on the bike, get some weights.

“And the video analyst was sending me videos of the tactics and how the team plays and the shape and everything so it was good, it was not bad.

“Seeing how the team plays and the quality that is in the team is very exciting for me.

“And as for me, my quality is I’m good on the ball. I can be aggressive when we don’t have the ball.

“When I spoke with the manager he made it clear what he wants me to do when he gives me an opportunity so those are the two skills that I bring to the game.”