Bolton sign former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee
Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee has signed an 18-month deal with Bolton following a successful trial.
The 32-year-old, who began his career as a youth player at Manchester United and made more than 200 appearances for the Owls, has been training with Ian Evatt’s side for several weeks and could make his debut in Tuesday night’s League Two fixture at Exeter.
Lee, who also had a spell at Oldham earlier in his career, told the club’s official website: “I’ve been training with the club for a few weeks and I’m delighted to have now signed.
“You’ve only got to look around the place to see that the potential to go back up is massive. This is a club that wants to be at a higher level. I’m coming here to help the team get promotion and go as high as we can.”
Evatt added: “I am delighted to sign Kieran, who I feel is a real coup for the club and a statement signing.
“He is a very classy and experienced footballer, and is just the right character we want at Bolton Wanderers Football Club.”