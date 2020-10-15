Bolton count cost of injuries as Latics look for a keeper
Bolton boss Ian Evatt continues to battle a sizeable injury list ahead of the visit of League Two bottom club Oldham.
Shaun Miller and Lloyd Isgrove will soon be ready to add depth to attacking areas but may need to work on their conditioning before being ready.
Midfielder Tom White is looking at six weeks on the sidelines, with first-choice right-back Gethin Jones out for a similar period.
Liam Edwards and Muhammadu Faal have yet to feature this term and are not yet close to fitness.
Oldham are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper after Ian Lawlor suffered a muscular injury during the defeat to Morecambe.
Youth team scholar Mackenzie Chapman made his debut from the bench and, though Lawlor may be cleared for duty, Harry Kewell is hoping to bring in fresh blood to strengthen the position.
Andrea Badan and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson were both missing against the Shrimps and would be welcomed back to bolster a faltering defence.
On-loan Leeds midfielder Alfie McCalmont could come into consideration to freshen up the midfield.