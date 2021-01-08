Bolton confirm two players have tested positive for coronavirus
14:21pm, Fri 08 Jan 2021
Bolton have confirmed two players have tested positive for coronavirus from the mandatory Covid-19 testing that took place for EFL clubs this week.
An official statement from the Sky Bet League Two side read: “The club can confirm that two players tested positive during the testing and immediately went into self-isolation in accordance with the protocols.
“We wish those players a full and speedy recovery.”
Bolton are without a fixture this weekend but are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Exeter.