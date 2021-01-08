Bolton confirm two players have tested positive for coronavirus

Bolton have recorded two positive results for Covid-19
Bolton have recorded two positive results for Covid-19 (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
14:21pm, Fri 08 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Bolton have confirmed two players have tested positive for coronavirus from the mandatory Covid-19 testing that took place for EFL clubs this week.

An official statement from the Sky Bet League Two side read: “The club can confirm that two players tested positive during the testing and immediately went into self-isolation in accordance with the protocols.

“We wish those players a full and speedy recovery.”

Bolton are without a fixture this weekend but are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Exeter.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Bolton

PA