Bolton complete loan deal for Swansea full-back Declan John
17:17pm, Thu 07 Jan 2021
Declan John has joined Bolton on loan from Swansea until the end of the season.
The 25-year-old Wales international full-back, who will be out of contract at the Liberty Stadium in the summer, is available to face Exeter in next Tuesday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Exeter.
John told Wanderers’ website: “It’s good to be back around a first-team environment. I’ve been training with the Under-23s at Swansea and haven’t had much game time, but I’m looking forward to being here and getting involved in some games.
“The main thing for me is to just come here and play.
“I’m at an age now where I just need to be playing two games a week, three games a week, it doesn’t matter – I just need to be playing.”