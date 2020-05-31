Blair Henderson nets winner as Edinburgh City beat Airdrie

Airdrie hosted Edinburgh City in the Betfred Cup
By NewsChain Sport
21:45pm, Wed 11 Nov 2020
Blair Henderson’s early header ended Airdrie’s hopes of Betfred Cup progress as Edinburgh City won 1-0 in Lanarkshire.

Henderson headed the only goal in the fifth minute when he met Sam Newman’s cross.

Thomas Robert missed some first-half chances for the hosts and came close to a second-half equaliser with a spectacular volley.

Airdrie could not convert a series of late chances as they remained on three points ahead of their trip to face Group H leaders Livingston on Saturday.

