Blackpool without suspended James Husband for MK Dons clash
Blackpool will be without defender James Husband through suspension for the Sky Bet League One match against MK Dons.
Husband was sent off for the second time this season for a professional foul inside two minutes of the home defeat by Charlton on Tuesday night.
On-loan Arsenal defender Dan Ballard is expected to deputise having come on against the Addicks, and forward Ben Woodburn should be involved again after making his debut following a loan switch from Liverpool.
Midfielder Sullay Kaikai continues his rehabilitation from a hamstring problem, while defender Luke Garbutt and midfielder Matty Virtue are also both not yet match fit.
MK Dons boss Russell Martin could freshen up his side following Tuesday night’s 3-2 defeat at Oxford.
Midfielder Louis Thompson came off the bench for the final 20 minutes, so is expected to be in contention again, while defender Richard Keogh was rested.
Ben Gladwin marked his late cameo with a fine strike in stoppage-time and the midfielder is also pressing for a recall to the starting XI.
Deadline day signing Stephen Walker was an unused substitute, and the on-loan Liverpool forward is another option to bolster the attack.