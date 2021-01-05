Blackpool extend Daniel Ballard’s loan stay until the end of the season
Daniel Ballard has extended his loan stay at League One side Blackpool until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old joined the Seasiders from Arsenal in October and was due to stay until January 31, but his spell at the club will now continue until the end of the current term.
The Northern Ireland international has so far made eight appearances for Blackpool during his loan stay.
“I’m extremely happy to extend my loan until the end of the season,” Ballard said on the club’s website.
“I’ve enjoyed my time here so far and I want to continue helping the team push up the table.
“I’ve felt comfortable from the first minute I arrived and, in my mind, this is the best place for me to be playing my football at the moment.”
Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “Daniel plays like a leader, with real character and personality on the pitch. He’s been terrific to work with and will continue to improve and get better.
“We thank Arsenal for entrusting us with Daniel’s development and now look forward to having him for the second part of the season.”