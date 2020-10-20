Blackpool boss Neil Critchley – We deserved a draw

‘First class’ Blackpool received heaps of praise from manager Neil Critchley despite their 1-0 defeat to Charlton at Bloomfield Road.

Chuks Aneke scored a late winner for the Addicks after James Husband saw red for the hosts with less than two minutes played in the League One clash.

Ben Purrington was sent off for Charlton to reduce both teams to 10 men but they were able to find the vital goal in the final seven minutes, much to the disappointment of Critchley.

He said: “I thought it was an evenly-contested game but the plans went out of the window in the first minute.

“There was hardly a chance and our keeper had nothing to do but we were punished by one moment.

“The effort and competitive spirit was first class but it’s difficult to take when we deserved a draw.

“We could have done better when we had the ball, particularly when they went down to 10 men.

“But the biggest frustration was conceding the late goal and if we don’t defend well enough for 90 minutes then that will happen.

“Charlton are a good team and it’s just not going for us at the moment.

“Lots of aspects of the performance were very good but we need to be better in isolated moments.

“We just have to stick together, believe in what we’re doing, and I’m sure the results will turn.”

Husband received his second red card of the season inside the first two minutes for tripping Addicks striker Omar Bogle, putting the hosts under instant pressure.

Defender Ben Purrington was then shown a second yellow card for a cynical foul on dangerous winger CJ Hamilton before half-time.

But Lee Bowyer’s side stole all three points when substitute Aneke headed home after some excellent work from Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen, giving Charlton back-to-back League One wins.

Bowyer said: “It was a great winner. Ian showed his quality with a great delivery and I’m pleased for Aneke as he is starting to come alive.

“We made hard work of it; I’d rather Bogle had ran through and scored and played 11 against 11 because it would have been a much better game.

“I was a bit disappointed we didn’t take advantage as we didn’t move the ball quick as we should have. We’re a lot better than what we showed.

“But the most important thing is the three points at a place like Blackpool but we will get better.

“We were brave to go three on three in defence and hurt them with our wing-backs.

“They will be up and around the top six for sure and a win at Blackpool is a great result.”