Blackburn’s Hayden Carter joins Burton on loan
Burton have signed Blackburn defender Hayden Carter on loan for the rest of the season.
The 21-year-old has become new Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s first signing of his second spell in charge.
Carter told Albion’s official website: “I’m obviously excited to be here. Being the gaffer’s first signing, I’m proud of that because we know what he’s done in his playing career and last time he was at the club.
“A few nights ago I got a call from the gaffer at Blackburn (Tony Mowbray) to say that the gaffer here wanted me to come down and train a few times, sign me on loan and get a few games in.
“As soon as I found out about it I wanted to get down here and get into it.”
Hasselbaink added: “I am very happy to have signed Hayden on loan.
“He is a good player with a lot of potential. I like what I have seen of him so far and we are grateful to Blackburn for allowing him to come here.”