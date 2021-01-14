Blackburn working on Jarrad Branthwaite loan deal ahead of Stoke clash
Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray is trying to get a loan deal for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite over the line in time to register him for the visit of Stoke.
With Daniel Ayala out until at least the end of the month with a hamstring problem and Derrick Williams and Scott Wharton not expected to feature again this season, Mowbray needs reinforcements at the back.
His defensive options have, however, improved with the return of Ryan Nyambe after his period of self-isolation.
Midfielder Bradley Dack, who made his first start in more than a year in last weekend’s FA Cup defeat to Doncaster, will drop back to the bench, while Dan Butterworth and Lewis Holtby could return after injury.
New signing Rhys Norrington-Davies could make his debut after signing on loan from Sheffield United, having spent the first half of the season at Luton.
Defender James Chester and midfielder Nick Powell are set to return after being rested for the FA Cup defeat to Leicester.
Adam Davies (knee) will not be fit until the end of the month, while fellow goalkeeper Angus Gunn (ankle) will be a couple of weeks longer.
Strikers Steven Fletcher (knee) and Lee Gregory (groin) could make their returns within a couple of weeks and left-back Morgan Fox faces a similar timeframe with his hamstring injury.