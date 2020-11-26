Blackburn without Joe Rankin-Costello but Harvey Elliott is fit to face Barnsley
Blackburn midfielder Joe Rankin-Costello is out for up to 10 weeks with a hamstring injury.
The 21-year-old has had three separate hamstring problems since the re-start in June.
Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott is fit despite being forced off during the win at Preston with a bruised knee and Bradley Johnson is available after suspension.
Daniel Ayala has trained after a groin injury but is not yet match fit, Derrick Williams remains out while Bradley Dack is poised to step up his training as he continues to recover from a serious knee injury.
Barnsley could have Aapo Halme back for their trip to Ewood Park.
The defender suffered a calf problem on international duty with Finland Under-21s this week and missed the 1-0 defeat to Brentford on Tuesday.
Jordan Williams also sat out the loss with a slight injury and was replaced in the squad by young centre-back Jasper Moon.
Boss Valerien Ismael has no other injury worries with the Tykes 14th in the Sky Bet Championship.