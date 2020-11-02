Blackburn will check on Adam Armstrong ahead of Middlesbrough match
11:20am, Mon 02 Nov 2020
Blackburn will check the fitness of Adam Armstrong ahead of the visit of Middlesbrough.
Rovers’ 10-goal top scorer came off feeling his hamstring during the 2-0 defeat by Swansea on Saturday.
Thomas Kaminski and Daniel Ayala are sidelined by groin injuries while Joe Rothwell has a back problem.
Elliott Bennett, Bradley Dack and Lewis Travis are long-term absentees.
Middlesbrough hope to be able to welcome back Dael Fry for the Sky Bet Championship contest.
The defender missed Saturday’s 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest due to a stomach bug.
Chuba Akpom returned from illness as a substitute against Forest and should be involved again.
Grant Hall and Ashley Fletcher remain sidelined for Neil Warnock’s team because of injury.