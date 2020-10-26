Blackburn to check on goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski ahead of Reading game

Blackburn goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski faces a race to be fit
Blackburn goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski faces a race to be fit - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
21:48pm, Mon 26 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Blackburn goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski is doubtful for Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Reading.

The Belgian goalkeeper picked up a minor groin injury in the 4-0 win over Coventry and, although he finished the game, will need a late fitness test on Tuesday.

Should Kaminski be unavailable, Tony Mowbray is likely to hand Aynsley Pears his Rovers debut.

Daniel Ayala is back in training, but with the defender having only made three appearances since recovering from a long-term ankle problem, Mowbray is unlikely to risk him.

League leaders Reading have no new injury concerns.

The Royals maintained their record-breaking start to a season with a 3-0 win over Rotherham at the weekend.

Veljko Paunovic could rotate his squad, with Lucas Joao and Michael Olise among those pressing for starts.

Sam Baldock is missing with a calf complaint, while Felipe Araruna still has a way to go with recovery from a knee problem. Andy Yiadom (knee) and John Swift (hamstring) will be out until 2021.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Blackburn

Preview

PA