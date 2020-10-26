Blackburn to check on goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski ahead of Reading game
Blackburn goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski is doubtful for Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Reading.
The Belgian goalkeeper picked up a minor groin injury in the 4-0 win over Coventry and, although he finished the game, will need a late fitness test on Tuesday.
Should Kaminski be unavailable, Tony Mowbray is likely to hand Aynsley Pears his Rovers debut.
Daniel Ayala is back in training, but with the defender having only made three appearances since recovering from a long-term ankle problem, Mowbray is unlikely to risk him.
League leaders Reading have no new injury concerns.
The Royals maintained their record-breaking start to a season with a 3-0 win over Rotherham at the weekend.
Veljko Paunovic could rotate his squad, with Lucas Joao and Michael Olise among those pressing for starts.
Sam Baldock is missing with a calf complaint, while Felipe Araruna still has a way to go with recovery from a knee problem. Andy Yiadom (knee) and John Swift (hamstring) will be out until 2021.