Black Cats’ character catches the eye of caretaker boss Andrew Taylor

Caretaker boss Andrew Taylor believed Sunderland showed “character” to battle back to draw 1-1 at home to Burton after a difficult few days.

Taylor was asked to lead the team into the visit of Burton following the departure of manager Phil Parkinson on Sunday.

The Black Cats struggled to come up with the creativity in the final third to take the lead before the Brewers edged ahead with Charles Vernam’s goal on the hour.

Skipper Max Power levelled for the home side with five minutes remaining and that is what Taylor thinks deserves focusing on after a tough period.

He said: “It was a shock (Parkinson’s exit), I didn’t expect it, I was surprised. But we have to get over that initial sadness, disappointment, then you have to focus on the challenge.

“It was a tough game, we would have liked more chances, to be more fluid, but it is not easy when teams come to shut up shop.

“We have only had a small amount of time to prepare. It has been a challenging 48 hours.

“It wasn’t a great spectacle but they showed good character to get back into the game to get a point.

“The two words I put up on the board in the dressing room were character – which is huge for everyone – and also bravery. The staff have to be, the players have to be.

“We made changes to get back into the game, injuries and things, not ideal. But we have to be fluid in the process. Football is not a fixed game. You have to be ready to change and we did that.”

While Sunderland stutter following six games without a win, including two cup ties, Burton are improving after an 11-match winless run.

The Brewers’ first team coach Chris Beardsley said: “We were structured without the ball, patient and professional. We will take the point and move on to Saturday against Crewe.

“Sunderland overloaded it in the closing stages, it was a good header, but I felt we dealt with the last 10 minutes well to secure the point. It’s another positive from us.

“The lads dealt with everything thrown at them, it was nice to get the point, to get four from two against Charlton and Sunderland, two big teams at this level, is great for us. We now get the lads ready for Saturday.”

On goalscorer Vernam, Beardsley added: “Charles is a young lad, he has talent, had a bit of a stop-start to his Burton career. But he is an attacking threat.

“Once he got the goal he grew into the game. He is going to be a good asset and that is two in two for him now.

“We have had to be patent, we are close to getting a full squad now, and in the last two games they have found their legs again.”