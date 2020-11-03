Birmingham still missing Adam Clayton for Wycombe match

By NewsChain Sport
14:35pm, Tue 03 Nov 2020
Adam Clayton remains out for Birmingham ahead of the visit of Wycombe.

The midfielder suffered an ankle injury against Huddersfield last month but boss Aitor Karanka hopes he will only be missing for a few weeks,

Karanka made five changes for the win over Preston at the weekend, including giving Josh Dacres-Cogley his first start of the season, but will be without on-loan Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter on Wednesday.

Jon Toral is fit and available after shaking off a groin injury which had kept him out.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth may miss the trip to St Andrew’s after back surgery.

The manager watched Saturday’s 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday from hospital with assistant Richard Dobson taking charge.

Dominic Gape, Ryan Tafazolli and Jason McCarthy are all expected to be available for the visitors.

The Chairboys are unbeaten in their last two games after their first win of the season at the weekend.

