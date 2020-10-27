Birmingham could welcome back Jon Toral for Huddersfield game after groin injury
Birmingham boss Aitor Karanka remains hopeful Jon Toral will be fit to face Huddersfield.
The attacker has missed the last three games as he continues to battle a groin problem.
Riley McGree is still working his way towards full fitness after joining on loan from American side Charlotte FC.
Josh McEachran remains a long-term absentee having suffered a serious knee injury earlier this year.
Huddersfield are without the suspended Naby Sarr for the trip to St Andrew’s.
The defender was dismissed late on during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Preston.
Defender Pipa recovered enough to face Preston after coming off against Derby last week with a muscle injury.
Forward Danny Ward (hamstring), Tommy Elphick (knee) and Rarmani Edmonds-Green (hip) are still out.