Ben Woodburn set for Blackpool bow

Ben Woodburn joined Blackpool on loan from Liverpool
Ben Woodburn joined Blackpool on loan from Liverpool - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
11:27am, Mon 19 Oct 2020
Ben Woodburn is in line to make his Blackpool debut against Charlton.

The 21-year-old forward joined on loan from Liverpool on deadline day but was not signed in time to face Crewe at the weekend.

Forward Keshi Anderson faces a couple of weeks out injured and defender Luke Garbutt is a doubt with hamstring trouble.

But midfielder Sullay Kaikai has resumed training and is back in contention after a hamstring problem.

Charlton will be without recent signing Marcus Maddison.

The former Peterborough midfielder suffered a minor ankle injury in training but should be available by the weekend.

Defenders Jason Pearce and Deji Oshilaja plus midfielder Alex Gilbey are still out injured.

Boss Lee Bowyer handed debuts to Andrew Shinnie, Paul Smyth, Ryan Inniss and Chris Gunter on Saturday as his new-look side beat Wigan 1-0.

