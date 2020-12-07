Ben Pearson sidelined after hurting ankle ligaments against Wycombe
Preston midfielder Ben Pearson faces a spell on the sidelines after he hurt ankle ligaments against Wycombe at the weekend.
The 25-year-old was forced off inside the opening 30 minutes of the 2-2 draw at Deepdale.
Boss Alex Neil said after the game that he felt Pearson’s absence affected his side, and added at a press conference on Monday: “He’s hurt his ligaments as expected so he will be out for a period of time.
“We have got a predicted period of time but it really depends on how quickly it heals so I don’t really want to commit to a period of time at the moment.
“It’s unfortunate…(but) we are going to have to deal with that and it gives someone else a chance.
“It doesn’t require an operation, it’s just a case of how long it takes to heal. We are looking at a reasonable period.”