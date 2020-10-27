Ben Killip helps Hartlepool secure point as penalty save denies Altrincham win
Goalkeeper Ben Killip saved Matty Kosylo’s stoppage-time penalty as Hartlepool maintained their unbeaten start to the National League season with a 1-1 draw at home to winless Altrincham.
Luke Molyneux had already tested visiting goalkeeper Tony Thompson before David Parkhouse put the hosts ahead on the half-hour mark when he turned home David Ferguson’s cross.
Molyneux was denied twice more by Thompson before the break and Parkhouse headed wide in the second half, but Altrincham fired a warning when Jake Moult’s volley was saved by Killip.
However, Killip could do nothing to prevent Thomas Peers heading in an equaliser five minutes from time, but the keeper prevented Altrincham snatching an unlikely win when he saved Kosylo’s spot-kick after a foul by Claudio Ofosu.