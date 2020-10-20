Ben Garner ‘delighted’ as Bristol Rovers edge out Shrewsbury

Ben Garner hailed his Bristol Rovers side as they made it 10 points from their last four League One games with a 1-0 win at Shrewsbury

Brandon Hanlan’s brave 15th-minute header from Zain Westbrooke’s inviting free-kick secured victory at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Manager Garner praised his team’s second-half showing in particular as they made it back-to-back away victories.

He said: “I thought we started the game well and we went ahead. Then we took a little bit of a backward step, so a few choice words at half-time.

“I thought second half we were much, much better, should have scored more. We’ve had really good opportunities, but delighted to come away to a difficult place here.

“A great goal from Brandon Hanlan, a terrific goal, and we could have had more.”

Garner was delighted with the way his side managed the closing stages of the game and highlighted the contribution of Erhun Oztumer and Sam Nicholson after being introduced off the bench.

“I thought the last 20, 25 minutes we managed the game really well,” said Garner. “I thought we had really good shape about us.

“Sam and Erhun coming on made a big difference, gave us fresh legs, gave us quality on the ball, and on the transitions I thought we had two or three really good chances.

“I thought we managed the game really well in those latter stages. There weren’t too many chances for them in probably the last 20, 25 minutes, so I was pleased with that.”

Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts described his team’s performance as “excellent” on a night when they created several good chances but were unable to convert them.

Leon Clarke headed against a post and fired just wide, while substitute Jan Zamburek also went close when his shot was cleared off the line by Max Ehmer.

“I felt the performance was excellent if I’m honest with you,” said Ricketts. “We played against a team first and foremost who are a possession-based team and we’ve dominated the game.

“We’ve had 66 per cent possession and over 500 passes to their 200 and something.

“We’ve controlled the game. Sometimes goals against, there’s not a lot you can do. It’s an unbelievable ball in in all fairness. They get the goal, but even on the back of that we have enough chances.

“We have a goal wrongly ruled out for offside, Leon Clarke’s first one is onside by a good two yards. He’s hit the post, we’ve had other chances. We’ve had three balls go across the six-yard box which could and should be getting tapped in. We’ve had one cleared off the line.

“As a performance, you can’t do much more – obviously put the ball in the back of the net.”