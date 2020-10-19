Barrow waiting on Lewis Hardcastle, Tom Beadling and Kgosi Ntlhe
Barrow will assess Lewis Hardcastle, Tom Beadling and Kgosi Ntlhe before their Sky Bet League Two clash against Bolton.
The trio all went off injured in the 1-0 defeat at Harrogate over the weekend and are touch and go for the visit of Wanderers.
Scott Quigley is hoping to return after missing the last two games.
Fellow forward Courtney Baker-Richardson is getting closer to a debut after his arrival earlier this month, but defender James Jones is out with ankle ligament damage.
Bolton had hoped to welcome back forward Shaun Miller soon but the striker has had an injury setback and is set to undergo a scan.
Winger Lloyd Isgrove is making good progress but is unlikely to make the trip as Trotters head coach Ian Evatt returns to Barrow for the first time following his exit over the summer.
The injuries to midfielder Tom White and defender Gethin Jones are not as bad as first feared but it is improbable that they will return on Tuesday evening.
Defender Liam Edwards and forward Muhammadu Faal have yet to feature this term and are not yet close to fitness.