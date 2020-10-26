Barrow sign French striker Dimitri Sea
Barrow have signed French striker Dimitri Sea on a free transfer.
The 19-year-old was released by Aston Villa at the end of last season and has trained with Barrow in recent weeks.
Manager David Dunn told the club’s website: “He’s looked really sharp in training for the last couple of weeks, so we’re pleased to get the deal done.
“We have obviously spoken to the people at Villa about him and they have told us just how big a prospect he was there at one stage so we’re really looking forward to working with him.
“It gives us more options up front after we’ve also managed to bring in Jayden Reid so hopefully both of them can have a real impact for us going forward now.”
Sea began his career with Athletic Club Boulogne-Billancourt, the amateur club which also developed Premier League stars past and present in Hatem Ben Arfa and Allan Saint-Maximin.