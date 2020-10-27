Barrow register first League Two victory of season at winless Mansfield
Mansfield’s worst ever start to an English Football League season continued as a 4-2 home defeat by previously winless Barrow left them without a victory in 12 games in all competitions.
They also had debutant defender Aaron O’Driscoll sent off just after the break for two bookable offences.
Barrow took charge after 10 minutes when Josh Kay’s low ball across goal was slid home by Bradley Barry at the far post. Barrow soon moved 2-0 ahead when Patrick Brough was allowed to advance before firing home low from 25 yards.
But the home side found a fortunate way back into the game after 35 minutes when goalkeeper Joel Dixon dropped a high ball and James Perch smashed home high into the net.
Nicky Maynard almost levelled in the 49th minute but Dixon superbly turned his 30-yard effort onto the crossbar.
However, O’Driscoll was dismissed two minutes later and Barrow made them pay as Luke James set up Kay for a cool, curling finish in the 61st minute before Harrison Biggins sent a low 20-yard finish just inside the post to make it 4-1.
Harry Charsley poked home Kellan Gordon’s low cross in the 89th minute for a late consolation.