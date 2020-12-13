Barrow part company with manager David Dunn

Barrow have parted company with manager David Dunn
Barrow have parted company with manager David Dunn (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:42pm, Sun 13 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Barrow have parted company with manager David Dunn, the Sky Bet League Two club have confirmed.

Saturday’s defeat to Crawley extended Barrow’s winless streak in all competitions to nine matches and left them 21st in the league table.

A statement on the club’s website read: “The club can confirm that we have today parted company with first team manager David Dunn.

“The board would like to place on record their sincere thanks to David for all his hard work and dedication since taking the role and wish him every success in his future career.

“Assistant manager Rob Kelly will now take temporary charge of first team affairs until a successor is appointed.”

Former Blackburn midfielder Dunn signed a two-year contract with Barrow in July but managed just two league wins during his spell in charge.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Barrow

PA