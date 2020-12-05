Barrow boss David Dunn hoping for a change in fortune

Frustrated Barrow boss David Dunn believes everything is going against his relegation-threatened side after they were beaten 1-0 by Salford.

It was a real smash-and-grab win as Ash Hunter’s second-half sucker punch strike stole the points at Holker street.

And it was an unwelcome result for the 819 home fans who returned to the ground to see their beloved Bluebirds play in the Football League for the first time since 1972.

Barrow only sit outside of the dreaded drop zone back to non-league football on goal difference.

“We just need a little bit of luck at the moment, a little rub of the green,” said Dunn.

“I just said to the lads in the dressing room that when you’re down there in a battle then everything goes against you – I went through it as a player.

“We need a goal to go in off someone’s backside and that will change our season. That will be the turning point and I really believe in what we’re doing.

“I’m in a results business, but I feel like we need time. While we keep believing, and most importantly the players keep believing, then we’ll keep going.

“I was really proud of the players and their efforts.

“It doesn’t last. We’re on a bad run, an indifferent run, but I keep seeing loads of positives.

“With the fans cheering the boys off at the end, I think that just goes to show we still have their support and they appreciated the effort we put in today.”

Salford goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky produced a string of fine saves to keep the hosts at bay, and boss Richie Wellens was delighted with his side’s resolute performance.

“I’m pleased with the attitude of the players,” he said. “I saw 10 players sprinting back and that’s what I want to see.

“That’s the attitude we need when things aren’t going our way. We gave them a few chances, we tried to play too much on a bobbly pitch.

“We lost a bit of control for about 40 minutes and Scott Quigley was a threat.

“In the end, that’s a typical League Two game when they’re panicking.

“If you watch a Premier League game then they’re still trying to play and they’re patient.

“But when you drop down the leagues they start panicking and put balls in the box and it’s bodies in the box.

“We gave away too many opportunities, but I’m pleased with how we put ourselves about. Sometimes when we’re in control of the game it’s slow, but it has to be quick sometimes.

“You need someone with some imagination to do something special and that was the real top-quality part of the game.”