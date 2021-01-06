Barnsley sign striker Carlton Morris from Norwich

Carlton Morris in action
Carlton Morris in action (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
19:41pm, Wed 06 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Barnsley have announced the signing of Norwich striker Carlton Morris for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old, who spent the first half of this season on loan at MK Dons, has joined the Reds on a deal until 2023 with the option of a further year.

Morris told Barnsley’s official website: “I’m delighted to sign for Barnsley Football Club and I can’t wait to get involved.

“I’d describe myself as offering a bit of everything. I like to think I’m strong and quick, good technically. I know I’m describing a super-player there, so don’t expect too much!

“But no, I will leave everything out there on the pitch every time, that is a given, something I pride myself on.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Barnsley

PA