Barnsley sign striker Carlton Morris from Norwich
19:41pm, Wed 06 Jan 2021
Barnsley have announced the signing of Norwich striker Carlton Morris for an undisclosed fee.
The 25-year-old, who spent the first half of this season on loan at MK Dons, has joined the Reds on a deal until 2023 with the option of a further year.
Morris told Barnsley’s official website: “I’m delighted to sign for Barnsley Football Club and I can’t wait to get involved.
“I’d describe myself as offering a bit of everything. I like to think I’m strong and quick, good technically. I know I’m describing a super-player there, so don’t expect too much!
“But no, I will leave everything out there on the pitch every time, that is a given, something I pride myself on.”