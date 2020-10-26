Barnsley begin life under Valerien Ismael against QPR
Valerien Ismael takes charge of his first match since being appointed Barnsley manager as QPR visit Oakwell in the Sky Bet Championship.
The former Crystal Palace defender had a watching brief as the South Yorkshire side claimed a 1-1 draw at Millwall on Saturday.
Barnsley will check on the fitness of forward Cauley Woodrow and defender Jordan Williams, who suffered hamstring injuries in the warm-up at The Den.
Midfielder Callum Styles is hoping to return after a knock.
QPR boss Mark Warburton will assess the condition of Tom Carroll, Lyndon Dykes and Albert Adomah ahead of the trip north.
Midfielder Carroll was rested for Saturday’s goalless draw against Birmingham after an intense start to the season.
Dykes and Adomah are both are fit but were withdrawn in the second half at the weekend as Warburton manages their workload after recent injuries.
Luke Amos is a long-term absentee with a serious knee injury.