Bailey Wright rescues a point for coronavirus-hit Sunderland

Bailey Wright’s second half volley was enough to earn a depleted Sunderland a 1-1 draw against Wimbledon after Covid-19 caused problems at the Stadium of Light.

The Australian defender volleyed inside the far corner in the 62nd minute to cancel out Joe Pigott’s penalty, which had given the visitors the lead three minutes before half-time.

That was how it remained on a day when the Black Cats attempted to have the Sky Bet League One game postponed because a player had tested positive for coronavirus and seven others were told to self-isolate at home.

Wimbledon looked to take advantage and, despite Sunderland enjoying the lion’s share of the possession, secured the lead when Pigott scored from the spot.

He sent goalkeeper Lee Burge the wrong way after Callum McFadzean had pulled down Jack Rudoni in the area.

Sunderland, forced to make five changes from the side that won 4-0 at Lincoln on Saturday, had chances themselves but struggled to seriously test goalkeeper Connal Trueman enough.

The nearest the hosts came in the first half was when Elliot Embleton was denied by Trueman after Grant Leadbitter and Aiden O’Brien had created the opportunity.

After the restart Sunderland pushed more players forward and just after the hour Wright volleyed sweetly inside the far corner from a tight angle after controlling a Jack Diamond delivery.

Wimbledon created some good chances to win it, with Shane McLoughlin wasting a great chance, but there was to be no further breakthrough.

Earlier, the Black Cats had said they looked into the possibility of postponing the clash but could not reach an agreement with the EFL.

A statement posted on the club’s website prior to kick-off read: “After displaying symptoms of coronavirus on Sunday, one senior player has returned a positive test for Covid-19 and is currently observing a period of isolation.

“In line with Government advice, seven other first-team players are also self-isolating at home – two of which have displayed symptoms – after coming into close proximity with the individual that has tested positive.

“Due to the severity of the impact this has had on the team’s preparations for Tuesday’s match, the club explored the option of postponing the fixture and engaged in extensive dialogue with the EFL.

“Disappointingly, an agreement couldn’t be reached due to the lack of clarity regarding potential sanctions SAFC could face in the event that the fixture was unfulfilled.”

The PA news agency understands the EFL will listen to all appeals from clubs for matches to be postponed, but an investigation into the reasons behind that request would subsequently be required.