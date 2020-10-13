Asa Hall snatches last-gasp victory for Torquay
22:10pm, Tue 13 Oct 2020
A stoppage-time goal from Asa Hall earned Torquay a 2-1 National League win over Chesterfield.
The Gulls led inside 10 minutes when Ben Whitfield crossed and a defensive mix-up allowed Louis Britton to finish from close range.
Whitfield twice threatened a second but Chesterfield levelled just before half-time when Tom Denton tucked home after Lucas Covolan had saved from a free-kick.
Whitfield saw an effort deflected wide and Britton twice went close with headers, while Chesterfield’s Luke Rawson sent a long-range effort just wide with Covolan out of position.
But with the clock showing 94 minutes, Hall headed in Jake Andrews’ corner to snatch all three points for the hosts.