Arsenal loanee Tolaji Bola pushing for Rochdale debut
Rochdale could hand a debut to on-loan defender Tolaji Bola in their home game against Hull.
Bola, who will stay at Spotland until January after recently joining from Arsenal, was an unused substitute in last week’s defeat at Accrington.
On-loan Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is expected to return to the starting line-up following international duty with Republic of Ireland Under-21s.
Teenager Kwadwo Baah (ankle) is closing in on a return to action, but fellow forward Stephen Humphrys and on-loan Yeboah Amankwah (both knee) remain unavailable.
Hull trio Richie Smallwood, Tom Eaves and Josh Magennis will all return to contention.
Skipper Smallwood has missed the last three matches due to a thigh injury and striker Eaves has been sidelined since early September with an ankle problem.
Striker Josh Magennis will also return to the squad after missing last week’s defeat at Fleetwood as he was on international duty with Northern Ireland.
Forward James Scott, still unavailable after damaging ankle ligaments in September, is boss Grant McCann’s only absentee.