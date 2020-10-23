Arsenal hoping to have Willian and Dani Ceballos back for Leicester clash
Arsenal will be hopeful of having Willian and Dani Ceballos fit and available for Sunday’s Premier League visit of Leicester.
The pair had minor knocks – Willian (calf) and Ceballas (ankle) – and were not risked for the 2-1 Europa League win at Rapid Vienna on Thursday.
The Gunners made six changes in Austria and the likes of Hector Bellerin, Granit Xhaka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, introduced as a substitute in Vienna, are expected to return, while Rob Holding (hamstring), Pablo Mari (ankle), Calum Chambers and Gabriel Martinelli (both knee) are absent through injury.
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers remains hopeful Jamie Vardy will be fit for the trip to the Emirates.
The striker has missed the last two games with a calf problem and will be assessed ahead of Sunday.
Caglar Soyuncu and Youri Tielemans (both groin) remain sidelined, Daniel Amartey (thigh) is out and Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) is likely to be available by the end of November.
Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Runarsson, Bellerin, Maitland-Niles, Gabriel, Luiz, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Tierney, Saka, Ceballos, Elneny, Partey, Willock, Xhaka, Nelson, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah.
Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Justin, Fofana, Morgan, Evans, Castagne, Fuchs, Thomas, Gray, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Under, Choudhury, Mendy, Praet, Vardy, Slimani, Iheanacho, Perez.