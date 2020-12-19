Arbroath secure first win of season after victory over Ayr

A general view of a football
A general view of a football (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:15pm, Sat 19 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Arbroath claimed their first Scottish Championship win of the season as they beat play-off chasing Ayr 2-1 to move off the bottom of the table.

The hosts flew out of the blocks and Michael McKenna and Dale Hilson both had shots saved by visiting goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo.

Arbroath went ahead in the 36th minute when James Craigen headed in, ending Ayr’s four-match run of clean sheets.

It was 2-0 three minutes later as Craigen netted again, turning home Hilson’s cross.

Michael Moffat hit the post just after half-time for Ayr, who halved the deficit two minutes from time when Jack Baird headed in Joe Chalmers’ corner.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Arbroath

PA