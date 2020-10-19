Aramide Oteh could be promoted to Stevenage boss Alex Revell’s starting line-up
Aramide Oteh could be handed his full debut for Stevenage when they host Newport.
The deadline-day signing from QPR made his first appearance for Boro as a second-half substitute in the defeat at Forest Green, as manager Alex Revell named an unchanged team.
Revell may freshen things up as he looks for what would be a first victory in six matches in all competitions.
The fit again Elliot Osborne, Ben Coker, Terence Vancooten and Tyrone Marsh are options for Revell.
Newport have no fresh injury concerns and could be further boosted by the inclusion of three new signings.
Jamie Devitt, Jamie Proctor and Aaron Lewis all joined the Exiles before the transfer window closed and the trio could be involved on Tuesday night.
Padraig Amond will be hoping to be recalled in attack after he was dropped to the bench for the home win against Tranmere.
Kevin Ellison made his league bow as a substitute in the previous match at Cambridge and the veteran striker will be hoping for more game-time.