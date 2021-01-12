Anthony Knockaert to remain on loan at Nottingham Forest for rest of season
Nottingham Forest have extended the loan deal of Fulham winger Anthony Knockaert.
The 29-year-old joined the Championship side in October 2020 and was due to return to Fulham at the start of this month, but he will now remain at The City Ground until the end of the current season.
A statement on the club website read: “Nottingham Forest are delighted to announce that Anthony Knockaert’s loan deal has been extended.
“The winger joined initially on loan until the start of January from Fulham but has now extended that deal until the end of the 2020-21 season.
“The Frenchman has featured 16 times for The Reds since moving to The City Ground in October, providing two assists and scoring once, and will now remain as part of Chris Hughton’s squad for the rest of the campaign.”