Another fantastic five for Halifax in Weymouth win

Pete Wild
Pete Wild (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
19:29pm, Sat 05 Dec 2020
Resurgent Halifax hit five for the second time in four days as they swept aside struggling Weymouth at Bob Lucas Stadium.

Pete Wild’s side had ended a run of eight games without a win by beating Barnet 5-2 at The Shay on Wednesday night.

And early goals from Danny Williams and Niall Maher helped them set about repeating the feat on the south coast.

Josh McQuoid’s 64th-minute header reduced the deficit for the hosts and Halifax soaked up some pressure before Gevaro Nepomuceno grabbed a third.

As the home side faded, late strikes from Thomas Bradbury and Jake Hyde sealed the Yorkshire side’s first away win since January in style.

