Another draw for Walsall and Colchester
Walsall and Colchester extended their unbeaten League Two starts with an entertaining 1-1 draw.
Callum Harriott opened the scoring for the visitors but Elijah Adebayo’s deflected strike in the second half left both sides with a third successive draw.
Jevani Brown was unfortunate not to give Colchester a second-minute lead as he robbed Dan Scarr and beat Saddlers keeper Liam Roberts with a classy chip that came back off a post.
Walsall twice went close as Josh Gordon volleyed over after chesting down a long throw and then crossed for Adebayo to head straight at Dean Gerken from close range.
But it was Colchester who went ahead with a fine goal after 24 minutes as Harriott latched on to Noah Chilvers’ through ball and turned James Clarke inside out before drilling under Roberts.
Gerken made a good save to deny Scarr but Walsall levelled after 53 minutes as Adebayo cut in from the left and curled in off the far post with the aid of a deflection.
Walsall had the best chances to win it but the busy Gerken kept out Adebayo’s close-range header and thwarted Rory Holden’s 20-yarder late on.